Punjab polls 2022: BJP to contest 65 seats, ally Amarinder's party to contest 37

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda announced on Monday that the party will be contesting 65 seats in the upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. He added that the party's ally Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress will contest 37 seats and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) will contest 15 seats.

"BJP will contest election on 65 seats, Punjab Lok Congress chief on 37 seats & SAD-Sanyukt Chief will contest election on 15 seats," Nadda said in a press conference today.

"Punjab needs special attention. Security is a very important issue. This election is for stability and safety. Our motto is to bring back Punjab on track," he added.

The BJP President conveyed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constituted an SIT to probe the 1984 riots and today the accused are in jail. "We will abolish 'Mafia Raj' in Punjab," Nadda explained.

Assembly elections in Punjab will be conducted in a single phase, the Election Commission of India had announced earlier. In Punjab, the polling will be held on February 20 for the Assembly Elections. The votes will be counted on March 10, 2022.

