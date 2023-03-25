Rahul Gandhi after disqualification: Won’t stop asking questions, will keep questioning Modi-Adani relationship

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, in his first press conference after his expulsion from Lok Sabha, said he is not afraid of the BJP and he will keep asking questions on the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani.

Gandhi said: "Adani has shell companies and someone invested Rs 20,000 crore in those companies. The question is who gave this money? This money doesn’t belong to Adani.”

"I also showed a photo of Adani and PM Modi. My speech was expunged. I wrote a letter to the speaker. But nothing was done," he said.

He also denied the BJP's charges that he had sought the intervention of international forces in the domestic affairs of the country.

"My speech made in Parliament was expunged, and later I wrote a detailed reply to the Lok Sabha Speaker. Some ministers lied about me, that I sought help from foreign powers. But there is no such thing I have done. I will not stop asking questions, I will keep questioning the relationship between PM Modi and Adani," he added.

"These people haven't understood me yet. PM Modi's relationship with Gautam Adani dates back when he was the chief minister of Gujarat," he said.

"I am here to defend the democratic rights of the people. I am not scared of them. This is not in my history. I will continue asking what is the relationship between Adani and Narendra Modi," Gandhi said.

He added: "The Prime Minister is scared of my next speech on Adani, and I have seen it in his eyes. That is why, first the distraction and then the disqualification.

Rahul Gandhi, who came to AICC headquarters in Delhi with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said he is not scared if BJP disqualifies him permanently. "I will keep doing my work. it does not matter if I am inside the Parliament or not. I will keep fighting for the country. I have said many times before that democracy is being attacked in the country. We are seeing examples of this each day. I asked questions in the Parliament regarding the relationship between PM Modi and Adani," he said.

