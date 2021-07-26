Rahul Gandhi drives tractor to Parliament, demands farm laws be repealed

Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi drove a tractor to the Parliament on Monday in support of farmers protesting against the three farm laws. He was accompanied by Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and BV Srinivas, who were detained outside Parliament for violating Section 144 of CrPC, and were taken to Mandir Marg Police Station following the protest.

The tractor was mounted with a big banner that read "Roll back all three black farm laws.” Gandhi, however, could not take the tractor inside the premises as only vehicles with valid passes were allowed to enter.

Speaking to reporters, Gandhi said, “I've brought the farmers' message to Parliament. The government is suppressing the voices of farmers and not letting a discussion take place in Parliament. They'll have to repeal these black laws. The entire country knows these laws only favour 2-3 big businessmen."

“The government says our farmers are happy with the farm laws and those who are sitting in protest are terrorists. But in reality, farmers' rights are being snatched away,” said Gandhi, adding that the three controversial farm laws must be repealed immediately.

Farmers are currently holding Kisan Panchayat at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to highlight their demands as their protest against the three farm laws completes eight months.

Meanwhile, the monsoon session of Parliament is underway with the session seeing an uproar over the government’s handling of Covid-19 pandemic, three farm laws and other major issues.

Edited by Rupashree Ravi

