Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi tomorrow. Traffic cops issue advisory

Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued an advisory about possible traffic problems in the wake of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in the national capital on Saturday.

The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra will enter Delhi from the Badarpur border in southeast Delhi at 6.30 am on Saturday and conclude at Red Fort via Ashram Chowk, covering a distance of 23 kilometres, according to the police advisory.

"Traffic in Delhi is expected to remain heavy from Badarpur Border to Red Fort tomorrow in view of Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/ bypassing the affected roads, if possible &make maximum use of public transport," said Delhi Traffic Police.

"Yatra will enter Delhi on December 24 at around 6:30 am from Badarpur Border and will reach Jai Dev Ashram at around 10:30 am. The Yatra will end at Red Fort at around 4:30 pm. People travelling towards ISBT/Railway Stations/Airports are requested to plan carefully," the advisory read.

During the yatra, Badarpur flyover, Mitha Pur Chowk, Prahlad Pur Red Light, MB Road, Apollo flyover, Mathura Road, Mathura Road, Okhla Mod red light, Modi Mill flyover, NFC Red Light, Ashram Chowk, Mool Chand, Andrews Ganj, AIIMS, will be affected, it said. Captain Gaur Marg, Dayal Singh College, Nizamuddin flyover, Safdarjung Madarsa, Pragati Maidan tunnel exiting towards IP Flyover, Mathura Road/Bhairon Road T-Point, Subramaniam Bharti Marg/Zakir Hussain Marg crossing, Mandi House, Turkman Gate, Rajghat Chowk, etc. roads and points will also be affected, it stated. Traffic is expected to remain heavy from Badarpur Border to Red Fort.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, family members of freedom fighters and top Congress leaders are expected to join Rahul Gandhi in the Delhi leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday, party sources said.

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said at least 40,000 to 50,000 yatris are expected to participate in the yatra in the national capital.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently in Haryana.

''Senior Congress leaders and parliamentarians, families of freedom fighters and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MKM) president Kamal Haasan are likely to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the national capital,'' a party source told PTI on Friday.

Addressing the MKM office-bearers last week, Haasan had said he has been invited by Rahul Gandhi and that, he would participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on December 24 in the national capital.

''People from different fields will be joining the yatra that will enter Badarpur border at 6 am. We will then walk towards Ashram via Apollo hospital and thereafter, the yatris will have a lunch break and will rest for a while. We will resume our yatra at 1 pm from Ashram,'' Chaudhary said.

After the lunch break, the yatra will resume and head towards Nizamuddin and then to the India Gate Circle–ITO–Delhi Cantt-Darya Ganj and before heading towards the Red Fort. Thereafter, Rahul Gandhi and some of the yatris will visit Rajghat, Veerbhumi and Shantivan by car and pay floral tributes.

After a short break beginning Saturday night, the yatra will resume from January 3 from Uttar Pradesh, then again head to Haryana in the second phase and then to Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

The yatra, which was launched on September 7 in Kanyakumari, has covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. It completed 100 days on December 16.

