'Excuses being made to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra': Rahul Gandhi on Centre's letter on Covid concerns

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed Centre for trying to stop his Bharat Jodo Yatra. His reaction comes after Union Health Ministry sent him a letter pertaining to Covid protocols during his cross-country walk.

"It's their (BJP) new idea, they wrote a letter to me saying Covid is coming and stop the Yatra. All these are excuses to stop this Yatra, they are scared of India's truth," said Rahul Gandhi.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had sent letters on to former party president Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to consider suspending the Bharat Jodo Yatra if Covid protocols could not be followed.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Malab village in Nuh district on the second day of its Haryana leg on Thursday with senior leaders from the state joining the former party chief in the march, braving the morning chill.

The Yatra entered Haryana on Wednesday from Rajasthan.

Gandhi was joined by senior leaders including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kumari Selja, Karan Singh Dalal and others.