Rajasthan Congress crisis: Over 80 MLAs hand in resignation in fresh drama

Over 80 Congress MLAs in Rajasthan submitted their resignation letters to the Assembly Speaker CP Joshi at his residence. The protest comes against Sachin Pilot’s candidature to be the next chief minister if Ashok Gehlot is elected Congress chief. The MLAs – Gehlot loyalists – want a leader who had supported the government during Pilot’s rebellion in 2020.

All the resignations were collected at cabinet minister Shanti Dhariwal's residence.

As per reports, Rahul Gandhi’s camp has jumped to firefight. MP KC Venugopal spoke to Mallikarjun Kharge, who will speak to Ashok Gehlot along with Rajasthan-in-charge Ajay Maken. Sources have, however, said that Gehlot told Venugopal that nothing is in his hands anymore.

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi wants Kharge and Maken to speak to every MLA in the party.

On the other hand, RLD that is in alliance with the Congress in the state, said that the party must decide who will succeed Gehlot as chief minister. "We have left no stone unturned in maintaining the alliance with respect to Rajasthan, nor will there be any changes in it today. If any new equation is formed after the election of the Congress president, then the decision about the post of chief minister in the state will also have to be taken by the Congress," tweeted Rashtriya Lok Dal's Jayant Singh.

Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-seat assembly, while BJP has 70. Rashtriya Lok Dal that supports Congress has one member, while the rest 14 are independent MLAs.

Amid this fresh crisis, the BJP and AAP have started taking digs at the Congress. BJP even started predicting its win in the election next year.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said, "I had once told the Congress party leadership that Ajay Maken was not worthy of being incharge of even a booth level committee. Today I have been vindicated yet again."

Satish Poonia, BJP chief in Rajasthan said, "The trends have started coming in. Hail BJP.”

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha said that Congress is “over” and that Arvind Kejriwal is the alternative.

