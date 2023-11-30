Rajasthan Exit Poll Result 2023: India Today-Axis My India predicts close fight between Congress and BJP

Rajasthan Exit Poll Result: The India Today-Axis My India has predicted that Congress may get 42 per cent vote share in Rajasthan. The BJP, on the other hand, is expected to grab 41 vote share in the state. Other parties may get 17 per cent vote share. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is likely to grab 2 per cent vote share.

There are 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly and the majority mark is 101.

Other exit polls have given BJP an edge over ruling Congress in Rajasthan.

Jan Ki Baat survey has stated the BJP can win 100-122 seats, while the Congress can only get 62-85 seats. TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat has predicted 100-110 seats for BJP and 90-100 seats for the Congress. Times Now-ETG has predited 108-128 seats for BJP and 56-72 seats for the Congress.

On the other hand, as per Today's Chankya calculations, Congress in Rajasthan led by Ashok Gehlot is set to make a comeback. It has predicted that Congress is slated to win 99 to 107 seats this time.

Rajasthan assembly elections were held in a single phase on November 25, where in-power Congress locked horns with the Opposition BJP in a tightly contested campaign.

The exit polls may provide an indicator of which way the state is moving. Also, the poll results will be a litmus test for the NDA government ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India announced that the findings of the exit polls could be released after 5.30 p.m.

"In Commission's Notification No. 576/Exitl2023/SDRIV 01.1 dated 3pt October 2023 for the words and figures "7:00 AM on 7th November 2023 (Tuesday) and 6.30 PM on 30th November 2023 (Thursday)," the words and figures 7:00 AM on 7th November 2023 (Tuesday) and 5.30 PM on 30th November 2023 (Thursday) may be substituted," the ECI said.

Since 1993, the BJP and the Congress have alternately ruled the desert state. In the last 30 years, Congress' Ashok Gehlot has been the chief minister thrice, Vasundhara Raje (BJP) twice and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat (BJP) once.

In the 2018 polls, the Congress won 100 seats, while the BJP won 73.

This time, the ruling Congress, under the leadership of CM Ashok Gehlot, is looking to beat anti-incumbency and secure a second term in power in a row. BJP, on the other hand, is looking at giving a tough fight to Congress.

Voting for 199 Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan was held in a single phase on November 25, wherein the state recorded a voter turnout of 71.64 per cent. The election in Karanpur was postponed following the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kooner.

CM Gehlot’s biggest shield has been the numerous welfare schemes in the state, which have been evenly earmarked for all sections of the society.

The BJP, on the other hand, attacked the Congress on issues such as crime against women, appeasement, corruption and paper leaks.

A total of 1,862 candidates contested this time. Important Congress candidates to watch for are CM Ashok Gehlot, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, and Assembly Speaker CP Joshi.

For BJP, prominent candidates are opposition leader Rajendra Rathore, former CM Vasundhara Raje, and Vijay Bainsla.

According to the Times Now Navbharat ETG Opinion Poll for Rajasthan, both parties are prepared for a close battle, wherein both parties are expected to get more than 42 per cent of the vote share. The opinion poll predicted that the BJP is expected to win 95-105 seats, while the Congress is also expected to get 91-101 seats, indicating a hung assembly. Other parties are expected to get a 15 per cent vote share.

The IANS-Polstrat Opinion Poll 2023, on the other hand, has predicted a clean victory for Congress and claimed that the grand-old party is likely to retain power in the state.

The final result is set to be announced on December 3 (Sunday).

Also read: Exit Polls 2023 LIVE: Seat projections for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram shortly