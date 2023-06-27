‘Rs 20 lakh crore scam guaranteed’: PM Modi's swipe at opposition unity ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday came down heavily on opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His comments came while interacting with BJP booth workers in Bhopal on June 27.

"Nowadays, a new word is being popularised. The word is guarantee. It is the responsibility of BJP workers to tell people that the guarantee (of Opposition) is about corruption. It’s a guarantee about the scam of lakhs of crores," the Prime Minister said.

“A few days ago, a photo-op program was organised by them (Opposition). When you see the photo, you will realise that everyone together is a guarantee of at least Rs 20 lakh crore corruption. Congress alone has carried out scams of lakhs of crores,” said PM Modi.

The prime minister also stated that if the Opposition has a guarantee of scams and corruption, then he also has a guarantee for everyone. He further said that the guarantee is that he will not spare any of those who are involved corruption.

PM Modi's comments came after fifteen opposition parties on June 23 resolved to fight the next Lok Sabha polls together to dethrone the BJP after an over four-hour-long meeting in Patna.

"All the corrupts joined their hands in Patna's meeting. Opposition is trying to escape the anti-scam crackdown. The corrupt leaders are trying to save each other. My guarantee is I will not spare any of them and I will take every scamster to task," he said.

आजकल एक नया शब्द बहुत पॉपुलर किया जा रहा है- गारंटी...



भाजपा के कार्यकर्ताओं की ये बहुत बड़ी जिम्मेदारी है कि लोगों को बताएं कि असल में ये विपक्षी दल किस चीज की गारंटी हैं।



ये सारे विपक्षी दल गारंटी हैं- भ्रष्टाचार की, ये गारंटी हैं - लाखों करोड़ रुपए के घोटालों की।



- पीएम… pic.twitter.com/Y04mMnbGTZ — BJP (@BJP4India) June 27, 2023

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Bhopal flagged off five Vande Bharat trains connecting important cities in different parts of the country. Two of them are for Madhya Pradesh, where the Assembly polls are due by the year-end.

These semi high-speed trains are: Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express, as per an official statement.

Also Read: PM Modi inaugurates Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express: Check route, timings, fare, and other details