Rs 300-cr bribery case: CBI summons former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik for questioning

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik for questioning in connection with his claim that he was offered a Rs 300-crore bribe to clear two files during his stint in J&K.

“The CBI has asked me to appear before them as they want to clarify certain things about the case. They have verbally asked me to come on 27th or 28th April as per my comfort,” said Satya Pal Malik while speaking to India Today.

Malik, the last Governor of Jammu & Kashmir before the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two union territories in August 2019, had in October last year claimed that he was offered Rs 300 crore bribe to clear a file each belonging to “Ambani” and an “RSS-affiliated man” during his tenure.

Recently, Malik had alleged that he was offered money by RSS and BJP leader Ram Madhav to pass the scheme. Ram Madhav termed the allegations baseless and has filed a defamation case against Satya Pal Malik.

Last year, in October, the CBI had questioned Satypal Malik in connection with this case.

In April, the CBI registered the two FIRs in connection with corruption allegations levelled by Satya Pal Malik in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work worth Rs 2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in the erstwhile state.

