Russia-Ukraine war: India explains its UNGA vote to abstain, urges diplomacy

India abstained on the procedural vote taken in the UN Security Council to call for an emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Russia's aggression against Ukraine, asserting that there was still space to return to diplomacy. Explaining the vote to abstain, India's permanent representative to the UN, T.S. Tirumurti, tweeted that "there is no other way but to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy."

In UN Security Council meeting on #Ukraine today 27 February, India abstained on the vote on the resolution to refer the matter to an emergency session of @UN General Assembly.



Our Explanation of Vote



The statement shared by Tirumurti called it "regrettable" that the situation in Ukraine has worsened.



"We reiterate our call on the immediate cessation of violence and end to all hostilities," the statement said.



The official note also welcomed the positive development of both sides agreeing to hold talks at the Belarus border.



Tirumurti asserted that "The global order is anchored on international law, UN charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty for all states. We are all agreed on these principles."



Meanwhile, the Indian government has undertaken rescue operations to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine, the statement shared by Tirumurti said that "evacuation efforts have been adversely impacted by the complex and uncertain situation at the border crossings. It is important to maintain an uninterrupted and predictable movement of people."



The statement concluded that "considering the totality of the circumstances, we have decided to abstain."



The Security Council on Friday evening failed to adopt the US-sponsored resolution that would have deplored Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine after Moscow used its veto. On Friday too, India, China and the UAE abstained from the resolution, while 11 members of the Council voted in favour. This will be the 11th emergency session in the history of the General Assembly since 1950.



The UNSC resolution was expected to be blocked since Russia, a permanent member of the UNSC and President of the UN for the month of February, was certain to use its veto. Western nations said the resolution had sought to show Moscow's isolation on the global stage for its invasion and actions against Ukraine.