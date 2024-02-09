Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan apologises to Rajya Sabha members in her farewell speech

Samajwadi Party MP and Bollywood veteran actress Jaya Bachchan apologised to all the members while reading out her farewell speech in the Rajya Sabha. Bachchan on Monday lost her cool in the upper house after the Opposition raised objection to a question being skipped during Question Hour. The ruckus started after Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar passed a remark regarding a Congress leader's inquiry.

During her farewell speech on Friday, Bachchan said she is short-tempered but did not mean to hurt anyone.

"People often ask me why I get angry. That's my nature, I can't change myself. If I don't like or agree with something, I lose my cool," stated Bachchan. "If I behaved inappropriately with any of you, or got personal, I apologise with folded hands."

On Monday, it all started when Opposition stood up to question Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh regarding the skipped question on aviation. Bachchan was with Deepinder Singh Hooda of the Congress and other opposition members. To which, Chairman Dhankhar urged the Opposition members to take their seats and assured that the skipped question would be addressed later.

But Hooda continued with his protest. Following which, Dhankhar said: "You are not her (Ms. Bachchan's) spokesperson. She herself is a very senior member."

In a bid to ease the situation, Dhankhar clarified that the skipped question would be addressed after the completion of the ongoing proceedings. He expressed willingness to address her concerns, stating: "Jaya Bachchan ji is a very senior member, and if she has a sentiment, then it is bound to be serious with me."

Bachchan sought to speak on the ocassion but Chairman Dhankhar interjected. But Bachchan insisted on being allowed to voice her perspective, emphasizing the importance of respectful treatment of members. Following the ruckus, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he was "slightly hurt" when some references were made about the deputy chairperson.

Later on Monday, Bachchan said: “I have a lot of regard for deputy chairperson. We have not said anything against him. This is my request to you: If you or the deputy chairperson asks us to, we will sit down. But if any other members shake their hands and ask us to sit, we will not. It is our right to question. You tell us 'We can't take this question right now, there are problems and we will take it later', and we will understand. We are not schoolchildren, but treat us respectfully.”

This year, 69 Rajya Sabha members, including nine Union ministers, are set to end their terms in the Budget session. The list of retiring members comprises former PM Manmohan Singh, Bhupendra Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Anil Agrawal, Ashok Bajpai, Anil Jain, Kanta Kardam, Sakaldeep Rajbhar, and Jaya Bachchan, among others.

