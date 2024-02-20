SC orders recount of votes in Chandigarh mayoral polls

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the recounting of votes in the Chandigarh mayoral election and ruled that eight ballots, which were invalidated by the returning officer are 'declared valid'.

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud examined the eight "invalid" votes, which are at the centre of the controversy between the BJP and the AAP, and said they "shall be recounted... treated as valid". These eight votes were cast for AAP's mayoral candidate Kuldeep Kumar.

A recount at this stage, which includes the eight votes discarded by Returning Officer Anil Masih for unspecified reasons, might give the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress alliance a clear win in the mayoral race.

BJP, on January 30, won the Chandigarh mayoral elections defeating the AAP-Congress alliance candidate. Eight votes from the coalition were deemed invalid by the returning officer, leading to accusations of ballot manipulation.

BJP's Manoj Sonkar was selected for the mayor's post with 16 votes against his rival's 12. He resigned later. Additionally, three AAP councillors switched allegiance to the BJP.