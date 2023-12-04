'Shut down all roadside non-veg stalls': Rajasthan BJP MLA directs official after massive win

Hours after returning to power in Rajasthan, a BJP MLA on Sunday directed the authority to shut down all the non-veg food stalls on the streets in Jaipur's Hawa Mahal area. The BJP on Sunday returned to power in Rajasthan after bagging 115 of 199 seats. The saffron party dislodged the Ashok Gehlot-led government after five years.

Soon after the results were announced, Balmukund Acharya, who won the Hawa Mahal seat in Jaipur, called an officer and asked him to shut down all the roadside non-veg stalls from the street by the evening.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Sevadal shared a video in which Acharya can be seen purportedly directing an official on the call to ensure non-veg food stalls in the Chandi Ki Taksal area are removed.

"Can non-veg be sold in the open on the road? Answer in yes or no. Are you endorsing them? "Remove the roadside shops selling non-vegetarian at Chandi Ki Taksal area. Check their licences. I will take a report from you in the evening. Do I have to come to you to collect the report or you will come?" he said.

Balmukund defeated Congress leader R R Tiwari by a narrow margin of 914 votes in the Hawa Mahal constituency which has a sizeable Muslim electorate. During the campaign, the seer had claimed that scores of temples in the Hawa Mahal area were demolished as a part of a conspiracy and had assured the people that if voted to power, these would be rebuilt.