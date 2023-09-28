scorecardresearch
COMPANIES

NEWS

'Sit down Madam': Shiv Sena MP schools US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar over India-Canada remark

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi hit out at US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar who commented on the ongoing India-Canada diplomatic row. Here's what she said.

SUMMARY
  • Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi hit out at US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar who commented on the ongoing India-Canada diplomatic row
  • Ilhan Abdullahi Omar in a post appealed to the federal government to fully support Canada's probe into Nijjar's death
  • After Omar's remark, MP Priyanka Chaturvedi urged India's foreign ministry to start an enquiry

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi hit out at US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar who commented on the ongoing India-Canada diplomatic row. Ilhan Omar, serving as the US representative for Minnesota's 5th congressional district, in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), appealed to the federal government to fully support Canada's probe into Nijjar's death.

"The allegations that Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar was assassinated by the Indian government are deeply concerning. The US must fully support the Canadian investigation. We are also requesting a briefing on whether there are similar operations in the United States," she said.

After Omar's remark, MP Priyanka Chaturvedi urged India's foreign ministry to start an enquiry into how an elected representative in the USA is interfering in the peace of Jammu & Kashmir via a Pakistan-funded PoK visit.

"Sit down Madam Representative. Such be the case, as an Indian Parliamentarian I urge @MEAIndia to start an enquiry into how an elected representative in USA is interfering in the peace of Jammu&Kashmir via Pakistan funded PoK visit," she said.

Ilhan Omar reportedly visited Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 2022. An annual House financial disclosure report revealed that her trip was funded by the Pakistani government. The disclosure showed the Pakistani government funded the visit from 18-24 April, which included lodging and food.

Recently, she also boycotted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the US Congress joint session in June. "Prime Minister Modi’s government has repressed religious minorities," she had said.

India-Canada row

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has alleged that the Indian government was behind the killing of Nijjar, 45, outside a gurdwara in Surrey in British Columbia on June 18. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India has rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official. India has also asked Canada to crack down on terrorists and anti-India elements operating from its soil and suspended visa services for Canadians.

Also Read: EAM S Jaishankar to meet US Secy Antony Blinken today; discussion on India-Canada row likely

Also Read: India's lentil imports from Canada slows amid strains in diplomatic ties: Report

Also Read: 'We are open to looking at it, if...': EAM Jaishankar offers Indian cooperation in Nijjar killing probe

Published on: Sep 28, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
