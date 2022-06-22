Sonia Gandhi seeks more time to appear before ED in National Herald case

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking postponement of her appearance before the agency by a few weeks till she has recovered completely from COVID-19 and lung infection, stated Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, on Twitter.

He added that Gandhi has been strictly advised to rest at home following her hospitalisation on account of COVID-19 and lung infection.

"Since she's been strictly advised rest at home following her hospitalisation on account of Covid & lung infection, Congress Pres Sonia Gandhi has written to ED today seeking postponement of her appearance there by a few weeks till she's recovered completely," wrote Ramesh.

Since she has been strictly advised rest at home following her hospitalisation on account of Covid and lung infection, Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has written to ED today seeking the postponement of her appearance there by a few weeks till she has recovered completely. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 22, 2022

Sonia Gandhi was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday, June 20 after undergoing treatment. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Sunday, June 12 owing to post-Covid issues. She had tested positive on tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2.

The Congress interim president has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on June 23 in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. Her son Rahul Gandhi is already being questioned by the probe agency.

Also read: Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says Jairam Ramesh