Surat North Election Results 2022: Counting to begin at 8 am

Surat North Election Results 2022: Counting for the Surat North assembly constituency will begin at 8 am. Voting on Surat North assembly constituency was held on December 1 In Surat North, BJP’s MLA Kantibhai Ballar is up against Ashokbhai Patel of Congress and Mahendra Navadiya of AAP.

Balar Kantibhai Himmatbhai of the BJP won the seat in 2017 with a margin of 20022 votes over Kachhadiya Dineshbhai Manubhai of the Congress.

Balar Kantibhai Himmatbhai of the BJP received 58,788 votes, while Kachhadiya Dineshbhai Manubhai of the Congress received 38,766 votes. Solanki Riteshbhai Nareshbhai of the All India Hindustan Congress Party finished third with 522 votes.The top three parties each received 58.9 per cent, 38.8 per cent, and 0.5 per cent of the vote.

Choksi Ajaykumar Jashvantlal of the BJP defeated Kachhdiya Dineshbhai Manubhai of the Congress by 22,034 votes in the Gujarat Assembly election of 2012.

Surat North is a legislative assembly constituency in Surat district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in the 2017 assembly election. Surat North is one of Surat district's 16 assembly constituencies. Surat North has historically been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the party winning the last three assembly elections.

Exit polls indicated that the BJP would win Gujarat by a wide margin. India Today-Axis My India poll has predicted 129-151 seats for the BJP, 16-30 for the Congress, and 9-21 seats for the AAP.

