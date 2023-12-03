'Two IT hubs, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, under Congress control now,' say netizens

As Telangana Assembly Election 2023 results started pouring in on Sunday, it became clear that Congress is well on its way to wrest the souther state from K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Social media users were quick to point out that the country's biggest IT hubs, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, will be under the control of Congress now. Telangana government has secured investments from renowned global entities such as Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Schneider Electric and others.

Also WATCH: Who is poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu? Meet the architect behind the historic Congress victory in Telangana; CM KCR steps down after 2 terms in office as BRS’ rule ends

Over the span of eight yrs, Telangana has garnered investments exceeding Rs 2.8 lakh crore. The IT sector boasts a robust ecosystem with approximately 8 lakh individuals employed directly, while an additional twice that number work are indirectly dependent on the segment.

Some X users alleged that development of Hyderabad may be halted as Congress will be busy distributing 'freebies'.

According to the current trends, Revanth Reddy-led Congress is likely to wrest power from KCR in Telangana, as the party currently leads with 63 seats in the 119-member assembly, while the BRS is leading in 41 seats.

KCR was trailing behind state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy in the Kamareddy seat. The BRS chief, who contested from two seats, was leading in the Gajwel constituency by over 3,000 votes ahead of BJP's Eatala Rajender, with Congress's Thoomkunta Narsa Reddy in third place.

Many netizens lamented that while BRS developed Hyderabad into a world class IT hub, they didn't do much development in rest of Telangana, which led to their downfall.

On a positive note, @INCIndia has managed to win two among the biggest cities in India- first Bengaluru, now Hyderabad. Both the IT hubs of India. That’s something. — Sharyl S S (@sharylssPage) December 3, 2023

Congress coming to both Telangana and Karnataka is now a question will Congress let investments flow in Hyderabad or Bengaluru? — Shoeb A. Siddiqi (@ShoebASiddiqi) December 3, 2023

Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the two most beautiful , IT-hub and developing cities of India will be under the Congress rule now .#TelanganaElections #ElectionResult #Hyderabad #Bengaluru — VISHNU 🇮🇳 (@Vishnulb) December 3, 2023

A big hug to the people of South India who voted for better Education, Better Development & Most Importantly Peace & Love Between Every Communities.



Im glad & Lky i have a lot of my tech friends from Hyderabad, Bengaluru & Karnataka with whom I usually spent 6-7 hr daily 😝 — Minii 🇵🇸 (@lolminii) December 3, 2023

Netizens also said that BJP will be concerned that Congress will rule over the two IT hubs of the country.

This might indicate that the Muslim vote might have fully consolidated behind the congress .. but now Congress controls two major cities - Hyderabad and Bengaluru. That is the one thing that might be concerning to bjp. — Aadit Kapadia (@ask0704) December 3, 2023

I actually feel bad for KTR in Telangana. Even though the development was done very much. Specially in Hyderabad, people did not vote them. Congress got jackpot of two IT cities hyd and Bengaluru — Mahesh More (@Maheshm04784299) December 3, 2023

Meanwhile, with BJP on the cusp of winning 8-9 seats, reports are emerging that there could be a coalition between BJP and BRS to keep Congress out.