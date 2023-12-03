Kamareddy, Telangana Election Results 2023: Can Revanth Reddy defeat K Chandrasekhar Rao and lead the state?

Kamareddy election results 2023: Counting for the Kamareddy Assembly seat in Telangana is going on and as per the early trends Congress state unit chief Revanth Reddy is leading against CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. At 9.50 AM, BJP's K Venkata Ramana Reddy was leading in the Kamareddy seat, followed by Revanth Reddy.

Overall in Telangana, Congress is leading with 10 seats, BRS on 6 and BJP on 1 in the state, as per the latest official Election Commission trends.As per the early trends till 10 AM, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders KCR, KTR leading in Gajwel and Siricilla, respectively, while BJP's Etela Rajender leading in Huzurabad. Bhatti Vikramarka leading in Madhira.

Polling in Telangana took place on November 30 on 119 seats. The top parties in the youngest state of India were the ruling BRS, Congress, and BJP. While the BRS is aiming for a third consecutive term, the Congress is striving to form the government for the first time in the state.

Revanth Reddy in Telangana

Telangana Congress president Anumula Revanth Reddy, 54, is one of the top leaders in the fray for the top seat.

Congress, though it played a pivotal role in the formation of the state in 2014, it was kept out of power since.

Till 2017, Reddy was almost an outsider in the state politics. He was once in the ABVP, and also in the TRS and the TDP. He joined the Congress only in 2017.

In his first election as a Congress candidate from Kodangal in 2018, Reddy lost, but had bounced back quickly, winning as the Congress MP from Malkajgiri in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In June 2021, he was chosen as the Telangana PCC chief.

He rose as the combative Opposition leader in the state, putting senior state Congress leaders such as N Uttam Kumar Reddy, T Jayaprakash Reddy, V Hanumantha Rao, Madhu Yakshi Goud, M Shashidhar Reddy, and J Geetha Reddy, behind him.

He won the trust of Congress central leadership and was pitched against BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao from Kamareddy – apart from repeating him in Kodangal.

The Kamareddy assembly constituency is one of the crucial seats this election in Telangana. It is witnessing a close battle between heavyweights BRS supremo and chief minister KCR, his challenger Congress state unit chief Revanth Reddy, and the BJP's K Venkata Ramana Reddy.

KCR is contesting from two seats – Gajwel and Kamareddy. He is an eight-time MLA, from the Siddipet seat six times from 1985 to 2004, and from Gajwel in 2014 and 2018.

In the 2018 Telangana Assembly Elections, Gampa Govardhan of the BRS secured victory from the Kamareddy seat got 68,167 votes, surpassing Congress candidate Mohd Ali Shabbir by a margin of 4,557 votes. Shabbir had won 63,610 votes.

BJP candidate Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy had secured 10,537 votes in the Telangana elections.