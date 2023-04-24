Telangana: YSRTP leader YS Sharmila detained for slapping police officer

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y.S. Sharmila and sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was detained on Monday for allegedly slapping a police officer when cops tried to arrest her outside her house in Hyderabad.

According to an ANI report, a video showed that YSRTP leader was arguing with the police personnel and then manhandled them. She was travelling to the office of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged leak of questions for recruitment exams conducted by the state government.

In the viral video, she was seen going infront of a policeman, slapping him and pushing him. First an argument broke out between the officer and Sharmila and then other police personnel took her away from the spot. Meanwhile, in another video, Sharmila was seen slapping a police woman.

The incident happened when police stopped Sharmila from leaving her house to meet the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam paper leak case. She wanted to know why she was being kept under house arrest and entered into an argument with the police officers. She sat on the road in front of her house as a mark of protest.

Even her mother Vijayamma was seen shoving police officials. Vijayamma went to meet Sharmila who had been detained at Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills Police Station.

Telangana recntly saw massive protests over alleged leak of question papers for recruitment exams conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission.

