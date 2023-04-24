Allegedly drunk person urinated on co-passenger on American Airlines' New York-Delhi flight: DGCA

An Indian man travelling from New York to Delhi in an American Airlines flight has been apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly urinating on his co-passenger, a report said on Monday.

The accused Indian passenger was stated by the airlines staff to be under the influence of liquor and he urinated on his co-passenger during an argument, PTI reported quoting sources.

The incident took place on board American Airlines flight AA 292 and the alleged ''unruly'' passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after the plane landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at around 9 pm on Sunday.

The victim passenger has filed a formal complaint with the airlines, the sources told PTI.

The carrier reported the matter to the Delhi airport before landing and both the passengers involved were later handed over to the Delhi Police. A senior police officer said legal action has been taken in the matter under non-cognisable offences.

Legal Action has been taken under non-cognizable offences of the Civil Aviation Act. Action initiated after the complaint given by the Airlines' staff about the unruly behaviour of the passenger. There was no corroborating evidence or complaint given by the co-passengers… pic.twitter.com/yPp9Y9bJJT — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

The police initiated the action after the complaint given by the airlines staff about the unruly behaviour of the passenger.

''There was no corroborative evidence or complaint given by co-passengers regarding someone peeing on them,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

Incidents of passengers allegedly urinating on co-passengers purportedly after consuming liquor have been reported in the recent past.

, an inebriated man, allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger in her seventies in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year.

The matter came to light in January and the Delhi Police arrested the man a few days later. Air India imposed a 30-day travel ban on him.

The second such incident was reported on board an Air India Paris-New Delhi flight on December 6, 2022 when a passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of a fellow female passenger when she went to the lavatory.

(With inputs from PTI)