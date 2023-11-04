‘They didn’t even spare Mahadev’s name’: PM Modi attacks Congress over betting app row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday trained guns on Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the alleged 'Mahadev' betting app scam, and said the Congress leader should tell what links he has with the accused in the case. He was addressing a public meeting in Durg city of poll-bound Chhattisgarh.

This came a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a 'cash courier' have led to "startling allegations" that Mahadev betting app promoters paid about Rs 508 crore to Baghel so far.

"Congress government in Chhattisgarh has not spared any chance to loot you. They have not even spared the name of 'Mahadev'. Just two days ago, a major action was taken (by the Enforcement Directorate) in Raipur and a huge pile of cash was recovered. People are saying that this is the money belonging to 'sattebaj' (those involved in betting) and they have collected it by looting the poor and youth of Chhattisgarh. Congress leaders have been filling their houses with the same money," Modi said, as per news agency PTI.

It is being published in the media that the money is linked to him, the PM said, apparently referring to CM Baghel.

The Congress government and the chief minister should tell the people of Chhattisgarh what links they have with the accused in this scam sitting in Dubai, he said.

Speaking at the rally further, PM Modi said, "Action will indeed be taken against those who looted Chhattisgarh. Account for every penny will be taken from them. Chhattisgarh's corrupt government has broken your trust with one scam after the other... I assure you once again, after the BJP government is formed in the state, such scams will be strictly investigated and those who looted you will be sent to jail."

The PM said that for him the biggest caste in the country is the 'poor', and said he was their 'sevak' (servant).

Polling for the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

