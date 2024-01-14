'Those who speak truth...': Congress' Acharya Pramod Krishnam says Milind Deora's exit 'unfortunate'

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Sunday said that Milind Deora's resignation from the party is unfortunate while also adding that those who want to talk about Lord Rama, the truth or the ground reality are slowly drifting away from the party. His comments came hours after Milind Deora announced that he has resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party.

Deora expressed gratitude towards leaders, colleagues and party workers "for their unwavering support over the years." The senior Congress leader will now likely join the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena, India Today reported.

Soon after quitting the Congress party, Deora told reporters: "I am walking on the path of development." He also visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

The Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal told news agency ANI: "Congress has been infested with people who neither want to listen to the truth, nor support Sanatan Dharma or Lord Ram. Those who talk about Lord Ram, truth, or the ground reality, are slowly drifting away from the party. Milind Deora's resignation is unfortunate..."

#WATCH | On Milind Deora's resignation from Congress, party leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam says, "Congress has been infested with people who neither want to listen to the truth, nor support Sanatan Dharma or Lord Ram. Those who talk about Lord Ram, truth, or the ground reality,… pic.twitter.com/UiAPs7lJPY — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

He further said: "I pray to god that the whole party does not suffer due to the mistakes of some people... Those who talk about the nation and Lord Ram, are not liked by the inner circle of Congress, which is influenced by the leftist ideology... This is why senior leaders who were the closest to the Gandhi family, have left the party..."

Deora, the former Mumbai South MP, has been in the news recently due to his displeasure over the Shiv Sena staking a claim to the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. Despite rumours of him joining the Shiv Sena, Deora denied these claims and stated that he is still in discussions with his supporters.

The Shiv Sena is an alliance partner of the Congress and the NCP in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Deora previously won the Mumbai South seat in 2004 and 2009, but was a runner-up in the 2014 and 2019 elections against Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also said that there would be no compromise on the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat after Milind Deora's resignation from the Congress. "We knew Murli Deora well and what it is to work for the party and sacrifice for it. If people change localities to contest elections, it shows a new trend has started in the state," he told reporters.

Milind Deora also headed the Mumbai Congress at one point of time. He is the son of late politician Murli S Deora.

(With agency inputs)

