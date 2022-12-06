TMC's Saket Gokhale sent to two-day police custody over tweet on PM Modi

An Ahmedabad court on Tuesday remanded Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale, arrested by Gujarat Police over tweet on PM Narendra Modi, to two-day police custody.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee backed Gokhale, and said that she condemned the BJP government's "vindictive attitude".

"It's a very bad, and sad (incident). Saket (Gokhale) is a bright man. He is very popular on social media. He has made no mistake,'' Banerjee told reporters at Jaipur airport.

"I condemn this vindictive attitude. He (Saket) has been arrested because he tweeted against the Prime Minister. People also tweet against me... We are really feeling sorry about the situation,'' she said before heading for Pushkar.

The Gujarat Police have detained Gokhale over a tweet endorsing an alleged fake news report about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi after a bridge collapse incident there on October 30, which had claimed 135 lives.

Quoting an RTI, It is being claimed in a tweet that PM’s visit to Morbi cost ₹30 cr.#PIBFactCheck



▪️ This claim is #Fake.



▪️ No such RTI response has been given. pic.twitter.com/CEVgvWgGTv — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 1, 2022

Gokhale recently tweeted a news clipping that apparently appeared to have been published in a leading Gujarati newspaper.