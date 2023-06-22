'Too little, too late': Congress on Amit Shah's call for all-party meet on June 24 to discuss Manipur situation

Almost 50 days after ethnic violence broke out in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called an all-party meeting on June 24 in New Delhi to discuss the situation in Manipur. The meeting will take place at 3 pm in Delhi.

"Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah has convened an all party meeting on 24th June at 3 PM in New Delhi to discuss the situation in Manipur," a home ministry spokesperson tweeted.

The northeastern state has been witnessing sporadic violence since May 3 in which nearly 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 are injured.

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Last month, Shah had visited the state for four days and met a cross sections of people in his efforts to bring back peace in the northeastern state. However, on Thursday, it will be the first ever all-party discussion since the clashes broke out in the northeastern state.

The announcement regarding the all-party meeting came immediately after the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Thursday said that the Narendra Modi-led central government's call for an all party meet after 50 days of death and destruction in Manipur was a move "too little, too late".

Congress leader K C Venugopal said the government woke up only after former party chief Sonia Gandhi's address to the people of the strife-torn state. "At the outset, the PM’s absence from such a serious meeting shows his cowardice and unwillingness to confront his failures. Even when multiple delegations sought meetings with him, he had no time for them," he tweeted.

He said that the entire nation expects a serious intervention from the Union Government, which has been missing in action so far.

At the outset, the PM’s absence from such a serious meeting… https://t.co/xIpFMrpqtS — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) June 22, 2023

