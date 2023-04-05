'Totally respect certain decisions of Modi': Actor Kichcha Sudeep after announcing support for BJP ahead of Karnataka polls

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep on Wednesday announced his support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in poll-bound Karnataka. He announced his support in the presence of chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru. The actor said he will campaign for the saffron party, which is seeking the second consecutive term in the southern state. "I will only campaign for BJP, not contest the Assembly polls," the actor said.

When asked whether he supported BJP's ideology, the actor said: "I totally respect certain decisions Mr Modi has taken, but that has got nothing to do with me sitting here today." "I give my support to respected Bommai sir," Sudeep said.

The chief minister said the actor is very popular and his support will give power to the BJP. "We will win with a clear margin. The public will support the double-engine government in the state," Bommai said. The CM said Sudeep doesn't belong to any political party. "He has announced his support for me. His support for me also means that he is supporting the party (BJP)," Bommai added.

Earlier in the day, Sudeep received a threat letter allegedly from someone in the film industry. The actor said: "I have received a threat letter and I know who sent it to me. I know it is from someone in the film industry." Sudeep said he will give a befitting reply to those who sent him the threatening letter.

"I will work in favour of those who stand by my side in my tough times," the actor said. Bengaluru South DCP P Krishnakant said the police have registered an FIR based on the complaint and an investigation was underway.

According to reports, Kannada actor Darshan Thogudeepa, popularly known as Darshan, is likely to join the BJP. While Kichcha Sudeep is being hailed as a star campaigner for the party, Darshan may also campaign for the BJP, India Today reported on Wednesday. Darshan is considered one of the top 5 stars in Kannada cinema.

Earlier today, former MP and expelled Janata Dal (Secular) leader LR Shivarame joined the saffron party in the presence of state chief Nalinkumar Kateel and party general secretary CT Ravi. After joining the BJP, he said many more will join the BJP in the next 10 days.

Karnataka will vote in a single phase on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

