UP population control bill: Those with over two kids can't contest local polls, apply for govt jobs

Anyone caught violating the two-child policy in Uttar Pradesh will be debarred from contesting local bodies elections and from applying for or getting promotion in government jobs, according to a draft version of the proposed population control bill. Violators will also be disbarred from receiving any kind of government subsidy.

The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission (UPSLC) said these provisions are part of the draft titled 'The Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021'. "The State Law Commission, UP is working on control, stabilisation and welfare of the population of the state and has prepared a draft bill," the UPSLC website said about the bill.

The authorities have invited suggestions from the public to improve the draft population bill. July 19 is the last date for submitting suggestions.

The draft population bill lists out incentives for public servants pursuing the two-child policy. "Public servants who adopt the two-child norm will get two additional increments during the entire service, maternity or as the case may be, paternity leave of 12 months, with full salary and allowances and three per cent increase in the employer's contribution fund under national pension scheme," it said.

The UP government will constitute a State Population Fund for the purpose of implementing the population control act. Listing the duties of the government, the draft bill notes that maternity centres will be established at all primary health centres.

The centres and NGOs will distribute contraceptive pills, condoms, among others, and spread awareness about family planning methods through community health workers. They will also ensure mandatory registration of pregnancies, deliveries, births and deaths across the state.

According to the draft bill, it is the duty of the government to introduce a compulsory subject relating to population control in all secondary schools.

"In Uttar Pradesh, there are the limited ecological and economic resources at hand. It is necessary and urgent that the provision of basic necessities of human life including affordable food, safe drinking water, decent housing, access to quality education, economic/livelihood opportunities, power/electricity for domestic consumption, and a secure living is accessible to all citizens," the bill said.

It is necessary to control, stabilise the population of the state for promotion of sustainable development with more equitable distribution, it added.

"It is necessary to ensure healthy birth spacing through measures related to augmenting the availability, accessibility and affordability of quality reproductive health services to achieve the goal of population control, stabilisation and its welfare in the state," the draft bill said.

