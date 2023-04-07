‘Very dangerous to have uneducated PM,' writes jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia in letter, Kejriwal backs him

Former Delhi Deputy chief minister and jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia wrote a strongly worded letter addressing the people of the country, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not understand the importance of education and it is quite a dangerous thing for India.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal shared the copy of the letter on Twitter. In the letter, Sisodia taunted PM Modi by saying that India desperately needs an educated Prime Minister "for the country to progress". Sisodia is in judicial custody for a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy.

"My heart sinks when I hear the Prime Minister saying that we can make tea or food from dirty gas by inserting a pipe in a dirty drain. Can dirty gas from a drain be used to make tea and food? Of course, not. When the Prime Minister says that radars cannot catch aircraft flying behind clouds, he becomes a laughing stock across the world. Students from schools and colleges make fun of him," Sisodia said.

He added, "I saw a video in which PM Modi is saying I am not that educated. He said he did his education in a village school. Is it a proud feeling to say that one is uneducated or less educated?"

Taking a jibe at PM Modi, Sisodia stated: "The country's youth are aspirational today. They want to achieve something. They are looking for opportunities. They want to win over the world. They want to do wonders in science and technology. Can a less educated PM have the capacity to fulfill the aspirations of the youth?"

Pointing out that 60,000 schools have been shut across the country, he said, "On one hand, the population is rising and the number of government schools should increase as well. If the standard of government schools can be improved, then parents can take their wards out of private schools and get them admitted into government schools, like in the case of Delhi.”

"But closing government schools is dangerous. This shows that the government does not give priority to education. If we cannot give good education to children, will the country progress? Never!," he asserted.

Kejriwal tweeted the letter in Hindi and captioned it saying, "Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to the nation from jail. The Prime Minister being less educated is very dangerous for the country. Modi Ji does not understand science. Modi Ji does not understand the importance of education. 60,000 schools have closed in the last few years. It is necessary to have an educated Prime Minister for the progress of India.”

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last year in a money laundering case.

