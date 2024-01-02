'Vijayakanth always placed national interest above everything': PM Modi pays tribute to DMDK's late leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated to the nation completed projects and laid foundation stone for new ones, totally worth Rs 20,140 crore and also paid tribute to the DMDK leader Vijayakanth, who died recently.

In his address in Tiruchirappalli, the Prime Minister referred to recent rains, floods in December 2023 in the state and the consequent losses and said he was deeply moved by the condition of affected families.

“The central government stands with people of Tamil Nadu in this time of crisis. We are providing every possible support to the state government.” The PM laid foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation 20 projects related to air and seaports, railway, highway, petroleum and natural gas, atomic energy and higher education in Tamil Nadu.

Modi praised Vijayakanth as a ‘captain’ in both cinema and politics.

As a leader, in politics, Vijayakanth always placed national interest above everything, the PM recalled.

“He was a captain not only in the world of cinema but also in politics. He won the hearts of the people through his work in films. As a politician, he always put national interest above everything. I pay my tributes to him," said Modi. He also remembered eminent farm scientist M S Swaminathan of Tamil Nadu, who passed away recently and said he ensured food security for the country. The PM inaugurated the new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport.

"Rs 30 lakh crore was given to states from 2004-2014, but our government has given Rs 120 lakh crore in the last 10 years. We have given Tamil Nadu 2.5 times more amount than that was given from 2004-2014. We have done a lot of work to develop infrastructure in coastal areas and change the lives of fishermen. For the first time, a separate fisheries ministry was created and a separate budget for it was allotted. For the first time, the Kisan Credit Card Scheme was also extended to fishermen. In the last one year, more than 40 central government ministers have visited Tamil Nadu more than 400 times. When Tamil Nadu will progress rapidly, the country will also progress rapidly," said PM Modi.

Developed at a cost of over Rs 1,100 crore, the two-level new international terminal building has the capacity to serve more than 44 lakh passengers annually and about 3500 passengers during peak hours.

The new terminal hosts state-of-the-art amenities and features for passenger convenience.

The prime minister dedicated to the nation the General Cargo Berth-II (Automobile Export/Import Terminal-II & Capital Dredging Phase-V) of Kamarajar Port in Chennai.

He also laid foundation stones for petroleum and natural gas projects worth more than Rs 9,000 crore.

The projects of the petroleum and natural gas sector will be a step towards fulfilling the industrial, domestic and commercial requirements of energy in the region, the government said.

"India is proud of the vibrant culture and heritage of Tamil Nadu. I had many Tamil friends and I got to learn a lot about Tamil culture from them. Wherever I go in the world I cannot stop myself from talking about Tamil Nadu. The sacred Sengol was installed in the new Parliament building, an attempt to draw inspiration from the model of good governance that the Tamil heritage has given to the country," said Modi.

With inputs from PTI

