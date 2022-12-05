Watch! Rahul Gandhi gives flying kiss to crowd chanting 'Modi, Modi' during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Currently leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra through Rajasthan, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi gave flying kiss to a crowd chanting 'Modi, Modi' slogans during the yatra. In the video, Rahul can be first seen waving at a crowd as chants praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the yatra passed through Agar Malwa district on Sunday.

Rahul Gandhi, who was been leading the foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, urged his fellow Yatris to wave back to the crowd and gave a flying kiss to those raising the slogans.

@RahulGandhi giving flying kiss to people shouting "Modi! Modi!"to him ☺️



Will Modi react the same way if shouted "Rahul Gandhi! Rahul Gandhi!" to him?? 🤔pic.twitter.com/o5kfAVECHI — Rohini Anand💕 (@miss_roh08) December 5, 2022

The Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan was started on Monday morning. The yatra commenced from Kali Talai in Jhalrapatan in Jhalawar and was joined by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, ministers and other MLAs.

Tight security arrangements have been made for the yatra by the police authorities.

The yatra covered around 14 km and reached Baliborda chauraha at around 10 am. The yatra restarted after the lunch break from Nahardi at 3.30 pm. The yatra will take a break in Jhalawar for a night stay.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has accused the media of not covering the Yatra after Gandhi entered the Rajasthan. He said that media is “boycotting” the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and that BJP might be worried because of Gandhi's initiative to connect with the masses.

Gehlot mentioned social media as the fourth pillar state and to those blocking the coverage, he said that the country won't forgive.

Rahul Gandhi's Rajasthan visit comes after Gehlot called Sachin Pilot "gaddar (traitor)" in an interview with a news channel. However, the party had put up a show of unity on Sunday as both Gehlot and Pilot welcomed Gandhi.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has already covered 2,500 km across seven states. As per Jairam Ramesh, nearly 1,200 km of the foot march is still left, which will be covered over the next few weeks.



