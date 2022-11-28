Bharat Jodo Yatra: Boy gifts piggy bank to Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took to Twitter to share a video of a boy giving him his piggy bank during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh. "Sacrifice and selflessness are values inculcated during childhood," he said, adding, that the piggy bank is "invaluable" to him.

In the video, the boy identified as Yashraj Parmar, is seen walking with him and can be heard saying he likes Rahul Gandhi because he takes everyone along. The boy also says that the piggy bank can be used during the yatra, if required. "I saved the money from my pocket money only," he said.

"According to my understanding of this yatra, it is to end the animosity between Hindu-Muslim and bring everyone together," the boy stated.

Meanwhile, recently Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya had posted a video of the yatra in which Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath are seen walking and a voice purportedly shouting "Pakistan Zindabad" is heard.

"After Richa Chaddha’s public application to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat “Jodo” Yatra, “Pakistan Zindabad” (listen towards the end of the video) slogans raised in Khargon," he said. "This is Congress' truth," he added.

After Richa Chaddha’s public application to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat “Jodo” Yatra, “Pakistan Zindabad” (listen towards the end of the video) slogans raised in Khargon.



INC MP posted the video and then deleted it after the faux pas came to light.



This is Congress’s truth… pic.twitter.com/ZkVEkd4pCf — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 25, 2022

Amidst this, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday demanded that the man who made the "doctored" video of the slogan-shouting be identified and arrested.

