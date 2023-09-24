WATCH: Rahul Gandhi rides as pillion on girl’s scooter in Jaipur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday rode as a pillion rider on a girl’s scooter in Jaipur in a now-viral video. Gandhi shared pictures of the same on his social media and said that we need to empower women like the girl riding the scooter.

Gandhi added that they will lead India to a brighter future. The Congress leader was distributing two-wheelers to meritorious girl students in Jaipur’s Maharani College. “Empower women like Mimansha Upadhyay, and they’ll lead our country to a brighter future,” Gandhi said in his post on X formerly Twitter.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi distributed two-wheelers to meritorious girl students at Maharani College and rides pillion on a girl's scooter in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/nsQ17rT1u3 — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023 Empower women like Mimansha Upadhyay, and they’ll lead our country to a brighter future. pic.twitter.com/h2p6uW4Kag — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 23, 2023

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally of Congress workers in Jaipur and took aim at the BJP. Gandhi accused the ruling party of trying to suppress his voice in the Parliament when he raised the issue of caste census. He said that BJP wants the women’s reservation to be implemented in 10 years but the opposition wants it today with the other backward classes (OBCs) included in it.

“BJP wants women’s reservation to be implemented in 10 years, we want it today and OBCs included in it. As soon as I started raising issue of caste census in Parliament, BJP MPs tried to suppress my voice,” Gandhi said. Gandhi also took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech and said: “PM talks about OBCs and respect for them, then why is he afraid of caste census”.

The women’s reservation amendment bill, known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, was passed in a special session of the Parliament that began on September 18 and ended on Thursday. The bill will be implemented after a delimitation exercise for redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituencies based on a census which the government has said would be commissioned next year.

The Congress MP from Wayanad also alleged that his Lok Sabha membership was cancelled after his speech on the Adani-Hindenburg issue in Parliament. During his address, he also called Congress workers ‘babbar shers’ (lions) and highlighted the achievements of the Ashok Gehlot-led state government. Some of these achievements include the Chiranjeevi health scheme and the Mahatma Gandhi English Medium school programme.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi along with Congress national president Mallikarjunn Kharge laid the foundation stone of the new Congress headquarters building in Jaipur. The office will be a four-storey structure and will be built in the Mansarovar area of the city, according to PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara. Rajasthan will go to polls in on before November this year to elect 200 members of the state’s Legislative Assembly.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara said in the upcoming polls, the Congress will repeat its government and "we will oust the BJP from the Centre in 2024". The Rajasthan government has done a great job and there is no anti-incumbency, he said.

