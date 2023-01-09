WATCH: Rahul Gandhi says, 'Rahul Gandhi exists in your mind, I have killed him'

On January 8, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed at the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" (BJY) press conference that he had killed "Rahul Gandhi" and that the person in front of them is not "Rahul Gandhi." He was replying when asked if BJY had any influence on changing his reputation.

“Rahul Gandhi aapke dimag me hai, maine maar diya usko. Mere mind me hai hi nahi. Gaya woh. Gaya. Jis vyakti ko aap dekh rahe ho, woh Rahul Gandhi nahi hai. Woh aapko dikh raha hai (Rahul Gandhi exists in your mind, I have killed him. He’s not in my mind. He’s gone. The person you’re seeing is not Rahul Gandhi,” the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi advised the journalist to read about Hinduism and Lord Shiva in order to understand what he was saying and asked him not to be surprised.

“Baat nahi samjhe aap. Ye Rahul Gandhi nahi hai. Hindu dharm ko padho thoda. Shiv ji ko padho thoda, samajh aa jaegi baat. Aise hairan mat ho. Hairan mat ho. Rahul Gandhi aapke dimaag me hai. Mere dimaag mein hai hi nahi. Rahul Gandhi BJP ke dimag me hai. Mere dimag me hai hi nahi,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“Image ka mujhe kuchh lena-dena nahi hai. Image me mujhe kuchh interest nahi hai. Jo image aap rakhna chahte ho, rakh do. Achhi rakhni ho, rakh do. Kharab rakhni ho rakh do. Woh aapka hai, mera nahi hai. Koi fark nahi padta hai mujhe. Mujhe apna kaam karna hai (I have nothing to do with image. You create the image you want. Good or bad, that’s yours, not mine. I have to do my work,” the Congress leader added

Bharat Jodo Yatra has received support from a variety of sources ever since it began in September of last year, and a number of famous people and opposition leaders have joined the foot march. Shatrughan Sinha, a member of the Trinamool Congress, was all praise for the yatra and Congressman Rahul Gandhi on Sunday. It has been widely reported on Rahul Gandhi's accomplishment of moving around in a T-shirt despite the chilly weather gripping northern India.

