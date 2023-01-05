Watch! Rahul Gandhi's lookalike joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat

Continuing the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district wherein farmers welcomed him with tractor trolleys filled with flowers on Wednesday morning. But what caused discussion online was Rahul Gandhi's lookalike. In a viral clip Faisal Chaudhary (Rahul Gandhi's lookalike) who is also a Congress worker from Meerutt, can be seen marching along with other supporters of the yatra.

The nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra reached UP's Mavikala village on Tuesday night. The yatra resumed its journey from Baghpat district at 6 am on Wednesday after a night halt. In the video, Chaudhary is seen wearing a white polo t-shirt, almost the same as Gandhi's.

Chaudhary said, "I am a member of the Meerut Congress Committee. I have been walking since yesterday afternoon (Tuesday). People say I look like Rahul Gandhi. It feels good. They even click pictures with me. More importantly, I am also a worker of the Congress," ANI reported.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Faisal Chaudhary, a Congress worker in Meerut, who's a look-alike of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, joined 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' yesterday in Baghpat. pic.twitter.com/wy6oEQhdaj January 5, 2023

The yatra entered Yogi Adityanath-ruled UP via Ghaziabad's Loni border. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is in charge of Uttar Pradesh, joined Gandhi during the yatra in the state.

The march will be carried through Uttar Pradesh for two days and will reach Haryana's Panipat by Thursday evening. Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to spend a day in Himachal Pradesh on January 19, and then finally enter Jammu and Kashmir on January 20.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed after a nine-day break for year-end festivities. So far the Yatra has touched parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, and Haryana.

