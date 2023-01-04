Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital over respiratory infection

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram hospital. Her daughter Priyanka Vadra accompanied her to the hospital, according to sources.

According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, “Mrs. Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson, UPA has been admitted to our hospital today. She has been admitted in Department of Chest Medicine under the care of Dr. Arup Basu and his team. Mrs. Gandhi has been admitted for observation and treatment of a viral respiratory infection.”

Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah lamented over Sonia Gandhi's hospitalisation and wished her a “speedy recovery and healthy return”.

"Sad to know that senior @INCIndia leader Smt Sonia Gandhi is admitted to the hospital. I wish her a speedy recovery & healthy return," he said on Twitter.

Sad to know that senior @INCIndia leader Smt Sonia Gandhi is admitted to the hospital.



I wish her a speedy recovery & healthy return. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 4, 2023

Former party chief Sonia Gandhi, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with husband Robert Vadra joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra recently.

Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi took to social media platform to share a picture with his mother Sonia Gandhi, as she joined him in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi.

Sharing the photo on social media, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "The love that I got from her, I am sharing the same with the country."

On Tuesday morning, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh via Loni in Ghaziabad.

The yatra has crossed 49 districts, nine states and one Union Territory over the past 108 days. The yatra covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant to be shifted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai via air ambulance for treatment: BCCI