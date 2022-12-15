'We're not renaming Atal Tunnel, we respect former PM. But...': New Himachal CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has on Monday said that the state government would not change the name of the Atal Tunnel - built under the Rohtang Pass. The CM added that instead the name on the plaque would be changed and will include those who laid the foundation stone.

According to an ANI report, the name of the tunnel would not be changed as Sukhu respects the former prime minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "The name won't be changed. We're not renaming Atal Tunnel. We respect the former PM... but BJP should've upheld dignity of those who laid the foundation stone..." the newly elected chief minister told the agency.

The comment comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party threatened to take to the streets if the new Congress government removed the current plaque that is in honour of Vajpayee.

Randhir Sharma, the spokesperson for the BJP's state unit, said that Sonia Gandhi had only performed 'bhumi pujan' and that the entire work was done by Vajpayee and the union government.

Sukhu had earlier said the plaque bearing the names of Sonia Gandhi; late former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, then the union minister; then chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal; and then defence minister AK Antony would be reinstalled.

The Congress party has the foundation stone was laid by Sonia Gandhi in June 2010, way before the inauguration by prime minister Narendra Modi in October 2020.

Atal Tunnel, build 9.02-km long, connects Manali in Himachal with Leh in the union territory of Ladakh. The tunnel is certified as the world's longest highway tunnel (built above 10,000 feet).

