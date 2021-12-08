Who is Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 13 others crashed at Coonoor in Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. While the search and rescue operation is underway, 13 of 14 personnel onboard the ill-fated military chopper have been confirmed dead, ANI reported.



"An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," IAF said in a statement. As an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, people and leaders from across the political spectrum have been praying for General Rawat's well-being.

An outstanding career



CDS General Bipin Rawat was appointed the first tri-service chief with effect from December 31, 2019, after the government announced the creation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) post. The formation of the CDS post was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 during his Independence Day speech.



His tenure as the Army Chief drew to a close in December 2019, thereby becoming the first sitting Chief of Army Staff to be designated to the top post.



As the CDS, he is a one-point advisor to the government on matters pertaining to the military and functioned with the key objective of integrating the three services - Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force (IAF). Rawat had taken charge of the Indian Army from General Dalbir Singh Suhar on December 17, 2016, as the 27th Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

