IAF helicopter crash: Netizens pray for CDS General Rawat's well-being

The internet has been praying for the safety of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat as the news of an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter crash carrying the senior most military official and his wife were onboard came. Fourteen people including General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, security commandos and IAF pilots were on-board the ill-fated chopper. No information is, however, available on the condition of General Rawat and his wife.
Politicians like Arvind Kejriwal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Nitin Gadkari and Rahul Gandhi reacted on the incident. "Shocked by the tragic military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu. Prayers for all those who were on board including CDS Gen Bipin Rawat along with his family and staff. Hope the rescue operation goes successful," Sukhbir Badal tweeted.
