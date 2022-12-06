Winter Session of Parliament: 16 new Bills to be tabled in a span of 17 days

scorecardresearch
Winter Session of Parliament: The data protection bill and bills to amend the banking act, insolvency law, and competition commission act have not been included for legislative business.

The Winter Session of Parliament will start on December 7, where 16 new bills, such as the Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, will be tabled. Some of the Bills have already been passed by either of the Houses or have been reviewed by Parliamentary committees, and will be taken to the next level.

There will be a total of 17 working days, and the winter session will go on till December 29, 2022. However, the data protection bill and bills to amend the banking act, insolvency law, and competition commission act have not been included in the legislative business list.

The list of 16 Bills to be introduced in the Parliament this session for the first time:

  • The Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  • The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  • The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  • The Cantonment Bill, 2022
  • The Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, 2022
  • The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022
  • The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022
  • The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022
  • The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022
  • The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022
  • The National Dental Commission Bill, 2022
  • The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2022
  • The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022
  • The Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  • The North East Water Management Authority Bill, 2022
  • The Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Some Bills have already been introduced and will be taken up for discussion and passing. The full list of such bills:

  • The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019
  • The Mediation Bill, 2021
  • The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  • The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022
  • The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021
  • The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

 
The Parliament will pay tributes to the members who passed away during the inter-session period on the first day. Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away in October. This will be the first session that Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will chair as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

All-party meet

The Narendra Modi government convened an all-party meeting of floor leaders on Tuesday to discuss the legislative agenda and important issues likely to be discussed in the Winter Session. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had recently sent out invites to floor leaders of various parties to attend the all-party meeting.

Separately, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will on Tuesday evening chair a meeting of the business advisory committee ahead of the session. This time he decided to call a BAC meeting instead of the customary all-party meeting on the eve of the session, as per a PTI report said. The BAC discusses the legislative agenda of the House as well as issues on which parties would like to have a discussion.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Dec 06, 2022, 10:03 AM IST
Posted by: Basudha Das, Dec 06, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

