Winter Session of Parliament: 16 new Bills to be tabled in a span of 17 days

The Winter Session of Parliament will start on December 7, where 16 new bills, such as the Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, will be tabled. Some of the Bills have already been passed by either of the Houses or have been reviewed by Parliamentary committees, and will be taken to the next level.

There will be a total of 17 working days, and the winter session will go on till December 29, 2022. However, the data protection bill and bills to amend the banking act, insolvency law, and competition commission act have not been included in the legislative business list.

The list of 16 Bills to be introduced in the Parliament this session for the first time:

The Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Cantonment Bill, 2022

The Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022

The National Dental Commission Bill, 2022

The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2022

The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022

The Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The North East Water Management Authority Bill, 2022

The Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Some Bills have already been introduced and will be taken up for discussion and passing. The full list of such bills:

The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019

The Mediation Bill, 2021

The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022



The Parliament will pay tributes to the members who passed away during the inter-session period on the first day. Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away in October. This will be the first session that Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will chair as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

All-party meet

The Narendra Modi government convened an all-party meeting of floor leaders on Tuesday to discuss the legislative agenda and important issues likely to be discussed in the Winter Session. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had recently sent out invites to floor leaders of various parties to attend the all-party meeting.

Separately, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will on Tuesday evening chair a meeting of the business advisory committee ahead of the session. This time he decided to call a BAC meeting instead of the customary all-party meeting on the eve of the session, as per a PTI report said. The BAC discusses the legislative agenda of the House as well as issues on which parties would like to have a discussion.

(With PTI inputs)