Business Today

SEBI orders do not affect functioning as a stock exchange, says NSE

The watchdog passed five separate orders related to the co-location case, wherein some entities allegedly got preferential access in high-frequency trading

twitter-logo PTI        Last Updated: May 1, 2019  | 16:45 IST
SEBI orders do not affect functioning as a stock exchange, says NSE

A day after Sebi passed orders against it in the co-location case, National Stock Exchange said Wednesday the orders do not affect its functioning as a recognised stock exchange.

The markets regulator on Tuesday directed the bourse to disgorge profits worth over Rs 687 crore along with interest besides barring it from launching any new derivative products as well as from accessing the securities market directly or indirectly for six months.

Together with interest, the total disgorgement amount would be more than Rs 1,000 crore.

"Normal trading on NSE in all segments will continue from Thursday, May 2, 2019. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, is a trading holiday on account of May Day," the bourse said in a statement.

Sebi's orders would do not affect its functioning as a recognised stock exchange, the statement added.

The watchdog passed five separate orders, together with running into 400 pages, related to the co-location case, wherein some entities allegedly got preferential access in high-frequency trading.

Strict action has also been taken against some present and past executives of the exchange and some stockbrokers.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live Updates: PM Modi chants 'Jai Shri Ram' in Ayodhya, pledges to protect people's belief

Also Read: SBI's new interest rate plan: Large savings accounts to earn 0.25% less

Also Read: L&T acquires VG Siddhartha's 20% stake in Mindtree, seeks shareholder meet

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: NSE | NSE co-location case | colocation case | SEbi | Sebi bars NSE for 6 months | Sebi fines Rs 625 cr on NSE | NSE IPO | NSE former CEO | Ravi Narain | Chitra Ramkrishna | Stock Exchange | security market | LIX project | Sebi order in NSE co-location case | Sebi order in NSE case
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close