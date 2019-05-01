Lok Sabha Election 2019: In 55 months, I need to undo harm Congress did in 55 years: Modi in UP

Taking a swipe at the dynastic politics of Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that he has "to undo in 55 months the harm that a family has done to the country in the past 55 years." The Prime Minister was addressing a public rally in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh (UP) in the run up to Lok Sabha Election 2019.

Earlier in the day, while addressing his first rally in Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya since coming to power in 2014, PM Modi invoked Ram at the end of his speech and said that national security is his priority and he is dedicated to protect people's "aastha" (belief) from the threat of terror. PM Modi also said that it is only the BJP-led NDA that could provide a "strong government" at the centre.

The Prime Minister sharpened his attack on the opposition alliance of SP-BSP-RLD in Uttar Pradesh (UP) once again and said that people's love for him upsets them. He also reiterated his mahamilavat jibe at them. This is PM Modi's maiden visit to the temple town of Ayodhya in the last five years. The constituency will vote in the 5th phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 which will be held across 51 districts in 7 states on May 6. The final counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here are the latest updates on the Lok Sabha election 2019:

5:30pm: Others would have been disappointed if I focused on one seat: Priyanka Gandhi on not contesting from Varanasi

On the road in Amethi with @priyankagandhi .. her first 'detailed' interview on the 2019 campaign trail: when I ask her, did she run away from Varanasi fearing defeat: her ans: à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤²à¤à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤¡à¤°à¥à¤à¤à¥.' More on @IndiaToday and @aajtakpic.twitter.com/c4h7T7oxWp

5:10pm: "One of the first things Srilankan government did after the blasts was to ban Zakir Naik's TV channel. This is the same Zakir Naik in whose 'durbar' Diggi Raja was once seen," PM Modi said at a rally in Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh.

4.40 pm: A polling party under Mawshynrut AC in Meghalaya had to face nature's brunt during the recent election. Uprooted trees blocked the way and the polling party braved the elements and walked more than 5 km on foot to reach, joining hands to remove trees as a team to ensure that no voter is left behind.

A polling party under Mawshynrut AC had to face nature's brunt recently ...uprooted trees blocked the way...the polling party braved the elements and walked more than 5 km on foot to reach... joining hands to remove trees as a team to ensure that no voter is left behind

4.30 pm: Earlier people used to say that nobody can beat Narendra Modi. But in just three years, the Congress party was successful in questioning him over everything. We will beat BJP in 2019: Rahul Gandhi.

4.26 pm: "I will set up food parks to ensure that farmers can easily sell whatever they produce easily. Moreover, not even a single farmer will be put behind the bars for not paying back their loans," said Congress President Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting in Barabanki, UP today.

4.10 pm: The goons of Mamata Didi have ruined the culture of Bengal. It's time to get Bengal rid of bomb explosions and guns. Congress and Communist can't fight against Mamata. Only BJP can defeat her and bring peace and harmony in West Bengal: Amit Shah in Howrah.

The goons of Mamata Didi have ruined the culture of Bengal. It's time to get Bengal rid of bomb explosions and guns. Congress and Communist can't fight against Mamata. Only BJP can defeat her and bring peace and harmony in West Bengal: Shri @AmitShah#DeshBoleModiPhirSe

4.05 pm: Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offerd prayers at a temple in Bahrampur, Raebareli today.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) offered prayers at a temple in Bahrampur, Raebareli, today.

4.00 pm: EC rejects Samjawadi Party MP candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav's nomination from Varanasi

The Election Commission today rejected the nomination filed by Samajwadi Party MP Candidate and sacked BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav to contest elections from Varnasi Lok Sabha seat. Meanwhile, Yadav said that he "will go to Supreme Court" against the order. "My nomination has been rejected wrongly. I was asked to produce the evidence at 6.15pm yesterday, we produced the evidence, still my nomination was rejected. We will go to the Supreme Court," he said.

3.59 pm: Tell her (Mamata Banerjee), my friends, that nobody can stop us from celebrating these festivals after May 23: Amit Shah in Howrah.

3.56 pm: BJP President Amit Shah addresses rally in Howrah in West Bengal, "Not a single factory or industry has come up in Bengal since Mamata Banerjee came to power. Only factories of bomb and guns have been established."

3.52 pm: They used guns on us; we got back at them with bombs. We entered their house and killed them. Should we not enter the houses of these people and finish them off? PM Modi

3.47 pm: I have given free hand to army, earlier we did surgical strike and then we did air strike: PM Modi

3.45 pm: "In five years, has the person you made the pradhan sewak ever done anything that made you look down or favour a particular caste? Earlier, the benefits of government scheme were accorded to the caste of the person in power in UP, but I have kept the needy in mind and there is no discrimination on the basis of caste," said PM Modi.

3.43 pm: For allowing broadening of roads as part of Kumbh preparations, the people of Prayagraj sacrificed portions of their homes and land. I salute them: PM Modi.

3.40 pm: Take part in the electoral process. Your dreams are what will form the future: PM Modi said while appealing to the first-time voters in the state.

3.35pm: In 55 months, I need to undo the harm a family has done to the country in 55 years: PM Modi

3.28 pm: If anyone deserves credit for giving a stable government to the country after a gap of 30 years, it is the people of Uttar Pradesh: PM?Modi in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh.

3.15 pm: PM Modi addresses rally in Kaushambi, UP

#WATCH PM Modi in Kaushambi: Ek baar Pt Nehru jab Kumbh mein aye to avyavastha ke karan bhagdad mach gayi thi, hazaron log maare gaye the...lekin sarkar ki izzat bachane ke liye, Pt Nehru pe koi dosh na lag jaye, isliye us samay ki media ne ye dikhane ki bahaduri nahi dikhai..

3.00 pm: Delhi court summons EC officials in UP & Delhi, asks them to bring documents related to Arvind Kejriwal's wife.

A Delhi court today issued summons to State Election Commission officials of Delhi & Delhi and directed them to bring all records of documents related to Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The court's directive came following a complaint filed against Kejriwal's wife for allegedly possessing 2 voter IDs. The next hearing in the case will be on June 3, ANI reported.

2.45 pm: PM Modi condemns Gadchiroli attack

PM Modi tweeted strong condemnation of the "despicable" attack on security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra and said that "the perpetrators of such violence will not be spared. "Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts & solidarity are with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared," he said in his official twitter handle.

Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts & solidarity are with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared.

2.33 pm: BJP President Amit Shah reiterated his stand on a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country to chuck out each and every infiltrator if the party is voted back to power.

BJP President #AmitShah reiterates that nationwide #NRC to be implemented to deal with the infiltrations if BJP is again voted to power.

2.30 pm: Maneka slams Rahul & Priyanka.

Union Minister and Senior BJP leader Maneka Gandhi told India Today that Congress President can never become India's Prime Minister and said that it will take a miracle for Rahul to become the Prime Minister. She also dismissed Priyanka as a non-factor in UP.

2.16 pm: Naxals blow up police vehicle in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli; 10 killed

A police vehicle was targetted on Wednesday allegedly by Naxals in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, who triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) to blow up the police vehicle. 10 security personnel are reported to be killed in the blast, ANI reported. The vehicle, which was targetted was carrying 16 security personnel from the Kurkheda Quick Response Team of Gadchiroli police and the blast took place between Jamborkheda and Lendhari, according to local police. Earlier in the day, Naxals allegedly set ablaze 27 machines and vehicles at a road construction site in Kurkheda of Gadchiroli district.

2.00 pm: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took a dig at Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi today and said that the party workers themselves do not believe him then how can the public trust him.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar: Congress apne karyakartaon ko kehti hai ki galti se bhi Rahul Gandhi ke naam se vote matt maangna, jis vyakti par unki party ke log vishwas nahi kar rahe uss par janta kya vishwas karegi? (file pic)

1.45 pm: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Atishi, campaigns in Vishwas Nagar area of the constituency in Delhi.

Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Atishi, campaigns in Vishwas Nagar area of the constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019

1.30 pm: Hurts me to see BJP attacking Rahul Gandhi and calling him not Indian: Sheila Dixit

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dixit today slammed BJP for targeting party President Rahul Gandhi and said that the attack at him is politically motivated. "It hurts me to watch BJP targeting Rahul Gandhi. These are gimmicks to divert attention from proper issues. They (bjp) are scared to lose so attacking Gandhi. This is BJP's attempt to distract the people of this country," Dixit said in an interview to India Today. "BJP is scared, politically motivated. Why was this citizenship issue not raked up till now?? He has been elected already and several times still this controversy now? Lowest politics being seen by targeting congress president as not an Indian," she added.

1.15 pm: Busy in campaigning, Yechury seeks adjournment in RSS defamation case

Two advocates appeared on behalf of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and CPM leader Sitaram Yechury and said that the two were busy in election so could not be present in court. Thane civil court had summoned Congress president Rahul Gandhi and CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury over a defamation suit filed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member Vivek Champanerkar.

According to Champanerkar, RSS was defamed by both the two Opposition leaders in the days after the Gauri Lankesh murder of 2017 in Bengaluru. Immediately after the journalist's murder, Gandhi had tweeted, "Anybody who speaks against the RSS/BJP is attacked & even killed. They want to impose only one ideology which is against the nature of India". Advocate Kishor Samant appearing for Yechury submitted an undertaking that the CPM leader is busy in election campaigning and hence the advocate would file vakalatnama on next date of hearing.

12.50 pm: Kejriwal misguiding voters with statehood promise, says sheila Dikshit

Slamming the full statehood promise of Aam aadmi party, Sheila Dikshit has hit out ar Arvind Kejriwal accusing him of "misguiding voters". Former CM of Delhi and North-East Delhi candidate for Congress this lok sabha elections, Dikshit is asking how will Arvind Kejriwal fulfill the promise withour numbers? "He is fooling and misguiding people of Delhi. Constitution needs to be changed by majority in parliament, how will he do it? Will kejriwal himself give people statehood and how will do that? Voters have brains to understand such promises. Kejriwal has only statehood plank to offer and no other promise.

12.24 pm: Mahamilavatis are opposed to a strong government: PM Modi.

12.23 pm: Terrorists await weak government: PM Modi.

12.20 pm: Pakistan only knows how to export terrorists and terrorism: PM Modi.

12.19 pm: National security is my priority: PM Modi

12.17 pm: International leades come to India on special occasions: PM Modi.

12.16 pm: The world now recognises India: PM Modi.

12.15 pm: BJP-NDA has only worked for Nation's development: PM Modi.

12.13 pm: We have worked for women's upliftment: PM Modi.

12.11 pm: My govt helped those who couldn't continue their studies: PM Modi.

12.08 pm: I am waging war against diseases that afflict the poor: PM Modi.

12.05 pm: Only I have understood the pain of the poor: PM Modi.

12.04 pm: Ayushman Bharat helping poor access healthcare: PM Modi.

12.02 pm: We have revamped the pension schemes: PM Modi.

12.05 pm: Public's love for me upsets SP-BSP: PM Modi.

12.00 pm: Those who talk about Lohia, don't care about the poor: PM Modi.

11.59 am: PM Modi addresses rally near Ayodhya. This is his first visit to the town since 2014.

11.50 am: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) meets supporters in Baghola, Raebareli.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) meets supporters in Baghola, Raebareli.

11.45 am: BJP objects to burqa ban demand by Shiv Sena

The BJP today opposed Shive Sena's demand to ban burqa in public places across the country. Party's national spokesperson and MP GVL Narsimha Rao said there's "no need for India to ban" burqa. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) also objected to Sena's demand. "Not all women who wear burqa are terrorists, if they are terrorists their burqa should be removed. It's a tradition and they have the right to wear it, there shouldn't be a ban on burqa in India," he said.

11.37 am: "BJP Govt conspired to hamper growth in Amethi," Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thursday alleged that the BJP Government conspired to hamper the development of Amethi in the last five years. Amethi is the constituency of her brother and party Chief Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka who is on a two-day visit to the town said that 'misleading publicity' is being undertaken by the rivals of Congrerss. "In the last five years, the BJP government, by a conspiracy, hampered the development of Amethi. Different development projects including an IIIT was stopped, and they say that Rahul Gandhi is not an Indian," she said. Priyanka Gandhi alleged that in the last five years several businesses were closed down and a central school was not allowed to start.

11.26 am: For the first time since 2014 PM Modi will visit Ayodhya district for his poll campaign. In a short while from now the Prime Minister will hold a mega rally in Ambedkar Nagar, however, the Prime Minister is not going to visit the disputed site which houses the makeshift Ram temple. It remains to be seen what he will say on the Ram Mandir issue. PM Modi had made it very clear that an ordinance to build Ram Mandir can be considered only after exhausting legal process in the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the preparations have been on in full swing to welcome the Prime Minister.

11.17 am: Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2019: Will sealing drive be a poll plank in Delhi?

With a large number of traders bearing the brunt of the sealing drive in several markets of Delhi, political parties are going all out to make it a key poll plank even though a section of business persons feel that it is a "non-issue". Ahead of the May 12 polls in the national capital, both the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress have promised to "end" the drive undertaken by the BJP-led municipal corporations on the directions of a Supreme Court-appointed committee since December 2017.

11. 10 am: Shiv Sena today demanded ban on Burqa through its editorial Saamna. The sena has requested PM Modi that he must ban burqa in public places across the country in the wake of threat to national security.

11. 01 am: The Election Commission Tuesday banned the release of Filmmaker Ramgopal Varma's 'Lakshmi's NTR', the biopic based on the life of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. The poll body reiterated its April 10 order of not screening it and another movie until further orders. The biopic was planned to be released on May 1.

10.56 am: Amid recurring instances of violence during polls in West Bengal, the Election Commission has decided to replace state police personnel with Central forces inside all polling booths across West Bengal for the 5th phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019. Special police observer for West Bengal Vivek Dubey said that a total of 578 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are being mobilized for this.

Election Commission of India: Neither West Bengal police nor central forces is allowed inside the polling booth (in the room where machines and EVMs are kept at the time of voting). They can enter if and when the Presiding Officer calls them in.

10.51 am: Poll authorities Tuesday issued a showcause notice to the managing director of the Delhi Metro for playing a video on its Pink Line showing events related to the metro's inauguration featuring "dignitaries from three political parties that are contesting the general elections". The video was noticed by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) of East Delhi constituency, following which the returning officer for East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency - K Mahesh, issued a notice to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation MD Dr Mangu Singh.

10.40 am: Vivek Dubey, Special Police Observer for West Bengal said, "In addition, 142 Quick Response Teams, manned by central forces, also will be ready to reach any place of incident."

Vivek Dubey, Special Police Observer for West Bengal: In addition, 142 Quick Response Teams, manned by central forces, also will be ready to reach any place of incident.

10.20 am: The Election Commission has lifted the Model Code of Conduct imposted in 11 districts in Odisha ahead of cyclone Fani to enable relief and rescue operations, a poll official said today. The move came at the end of the day when Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had made a request to the Election Commission (EC) in person. Patnaik was in Delhi to meet the poll panel on Tuesday asking for the lifting of the model code in several coastal districts of the state to facilitate disaster management activities ahead of cyclone Fani which is likely to hit Odisha coast on Friday.Patnaik had also requested postponement of the Patkura Assembly elections. Polling in Patkura is scheduled on May 19.

10.13 am: Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Gulzar Shah Mela Maidan, Biswan, Sitapur in UP, another public meeting at Union Inter College Ground, Ramnagar, Barabanki, UP and will interact with a gathering at around 3.45 pm at RNA Public Meeting Ground, Piparia, Hoshangabad, MP.

10.03 am: PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi to hold multiple rallies UP, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh (MP) today. Modi will hold a public meeting at Rampur Maya, Akbarpur, Ayodhya Marg, Maya Bazar, Goshainganj, Faizabad and UP at around 9 am. He will then go on to attend a programme in Kaushambi, UP at around 11 am, a public meeting at Railway Institute Ground, Itarsi, Hoshangabad, MP and will wind up the day with a public meeting at Mansarovar Pradarshini Maidan, VT Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

9.45 am: PM Modi will address a public rally at Itarsi town in Hoshangabad Lok Sabha constituency, Madhya Pradesh today at atround 3 pm. The Prime Minister will canvass for BJP's sitting MP Rao Uday Pratap Singh who is contesting the election from this seat. Meanwhile, Congress has fielded senior party leader Shailendra Diwan who will take on Singh for the Hoshangabad Lok Sabha seat which will go to polls on May 6.

9.29 am: Election Commission of India comes together with the Indian Railways for its voter awareness campaign.

#VoterAwareness on right track! Click a picture with the democracy train and share it with us. Tag us @ECISVEEP#GoVote#DeshKaMahaTyohar

9.15 am: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu yesterday urged media to shun coverage based on caste and community criteria, especially during elections. Speaking at an event in Delhi, Naidu said that people should choose their public representatives basis four C's- Cash, Caste, Criminality and Community.

9.00 am: PM Modi will address a mega rally in Delhi on May 8 as the national capital goes to polls on May 12. Meanwhile top BJP leaders will also canvass for the candidates fielded by the party on Delhi's 7 Lok Sabha seats. Party President Amit Shah and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will address separate rallies today at the DDA Park in Vasant Kunj and Shastri Park, the Delhi BJP unit said in a statement.

8.45 am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday said that BJP has hired agencies to draw crowds to PM Modi's rallies. "The BJP is spending extensively. We do not have money power like them. They are spending crores of rupees on every public meeting. They have hired agencies to put up flags and banners for them. They have been hired to bring crowds to Modi's rallies in exchange for money," she said during an election rally Howrah in West Bengal.

8.30 am: PM Modi got a clean chit from the Election Commission of India (ECI) yesterday saying the he did not violate any Model Code of Conduct during his campaign speeches. The ECI has disposed first of the six such cases against the PM filed by Congress. This case pertains to a speech Modi made in Maharashtra's Wardha on April 1 where he had slammed Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi for contesting from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala and said that the party is taking "refuge in areas where the majority is in minority."

Modi ji burning files is not going to save you. Your day of judgement is coming.

8.15 am: 'Burning files is not going to save you,' Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM Modi

Following the fire at Shastri Bhawan, Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a dig at PM Modi saying that the Prime Minister is burning files to cover his corrupt deeds. "Modi ji burning files is not going to save you. Your day of judgement is coming," Gandhi tweeted.