Slowdown Blues: Tata Motors sales drop 20% to 42,577 units in April

Tata Motors Thursday reported a 20 per cent decline in total sales during April at 42,577 units as compared with 53,511 units in the same month last year.

The company's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market declined by 26 per cent to 12,694 units last month as compared with 17,235 units in April 2018.

"The industry has recorded de-growth for the tenth consecutive month. Weak consumer sentiments are reflected in this demand de-growth and we have also been impacted," Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicles Business Unit Mayank Pareek said.

The company said its commercial vehicle (CV) sales in the domestic market stood at 29,883 units in April, down 18 per cent from 36,276 units in the same month last year.

"The industry is yet to recover from the revised axle load norms while the postponement of demand due to general elections have also dragged down CV sales," Tata Motors President Commercial Vehicles Business Unit Girish Wagh said.

Total exports during April stood at 1,402 units, a dip of 53 per cent as compared with the same period of last year due to lower offtake in markets like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Middle East, the company said.

