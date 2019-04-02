1,700 Jan Dhan bank accounts under EC's scanner for suspicious deposits

Around 1,700 bank accounts under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh have come under the scanner of the Election Commission's inspection teams for receiving suspicious deposits ahead of the upcoming polls in the country.

The officials said that a total of about Rs 1.7 crore have been deposited in these Jan Dhan accounts over the past few days. These instances were noticed by the intelligence and investigative agencies for possible abuse by political campaigners as a bribe to the voters, reports PTI.

The Income Tax department has launched an investigation into the issue, along with several other agencies to check illegal inducements to voters and black money during the election season.

The agencies have informed the EC that the bank concerned in Moradabad has been asked for preliminary inputs about the amount deposited by banking correspondents.

The PMJDY was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 28, 2014, to provide easy access to all banking facilities for all households.

