AAP to attend Opposition meet in Bengaluru as Congress ready to oppose Delhi ordinance

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said it will attend the Opposition meeting to be held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18 as Congress has agreed to oppose the ordinance brought in by the Centre. After attending the political affairs committee (PAC) at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said that senior leaders of the party will attend the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru. AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, party MP Sanjay Singh and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will attend the meeting. "Congress party today made its stand clear and said that it will oppose the Delhi ordinance," Chadha said.

Earlier, Delhi Congress had targeted the AAP for opposing the ordinance, which curtails the power of the Delhi government on posting and transfer of bureaucrats. But today, Delhi Congress leader JP Aggarwal said that everyone has to agree to the party high command's decision. "The decision taken by the party's top leaders is very well thought...The present government in the centre tries to irk other parties...It is right if the high command says to oppose the ordinance...," Aggarwal said.

Speaking on the planned joint opposition meeting in Bengaluru, West Bengal BJP President Dr Sukanta Mazumdar said the AAP should not be trusted. "Let the opposition parties come together, later they will go different ways."

In the last opposition meeting in Patna on June 23, Arvind Kejriwal was present but there were differences over the issue with the Congress. Kejriwal did not attend the joint press conference after the meeting.

Today, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said the Congress had committed support to the AAP on the issue of the ordinance on controlling bureaucracy in Delhi during the first meeting in Patna. His statement comes after the Congress on Sunday said it will oppose the ordinance amending the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991.

"Exactly what the Congress President had conveyed & committed to the AAP leadership when we met in Patna. The Congress was unequivocal about their stand with regard to the Ordinance," Abdullah tweeted. Fifteen Opposition parties had met at Patna on June 23 to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the BJP, but the AAP skipped the post-meet press conference alleging the Congress was non-committal on its support against the ordinance.

(With inputs from PTI)

