After onion, now tomato prices are on fire; nears Rs 60 per kg in Delhi-NCR

After onions, now tomato prices are likely to shoot up due to a shortage in supply. In Delhi-NCR, tomatoes are currently priced between Rs 40-60 and rates are expected to further increase.

Besides Delhi, retail prices of tomato have drastically increased in other parts too.

According to the Central Consumer Affairs Department's official website, tomato prices in Chandigarh were around Rs 52 per kg on Wednesday.

On Thursday, a 25 kg sack of good variety of tomatoes was sold at an average price above Rs 800, against the average of Rs 500 per sack, in Azadpur Mandi, Delhi's wholesale market.

Meanwhile, onion prices have gone up to Rs 70-80 per kg due to excess monsoon rains in major growing states.

As per the Lasalgaon's wholesale market data, the wholesale price of onion has reached around Rs 4,000 per quintal, recording a hike of nearly Rs 1,000 per quintal in recent months.

Currently, the surge in onion prices is the highest in the past four years. The onion prices have increased by almost Rs 25 per kg in the past six months, says the Consumer Affair Department's price monitoring cell data.

Meanwhile, the government is taking measures to bring the prices of onion under control . The government has said it has a buffer stock of 56,000 tonnes of onion, of which 16,000 tonnes has been offloaded so far. Government agencies like NAFED and the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCFI) have been selling onion from the buffer stock at Rs 22-23 per kg, while Mother Dairy's Safal stores are selling at Rs 23.90 per kg in the NCR.

