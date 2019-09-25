Why onion prices are rising across India; here's all you need to know

The retail prices of onion, a key kitchen staple, have shot up to Rs 70-80 per kg in Delhi and Mumbai in wake of excess monsoon rains in major growing states. The situation is also bad in cities like Bengaluru and Chennai, where onion is being sold for Rs 60 per kg. A similar price trend has prevailed in other parts of the country as well.

The wholesale price of onion has touched Rs 4,000 per quintal (as per the Lasalgaon's wholesale market data), recording a hike of about Rs 1,000 per quintal in the recent months. This price rise is the highest in the past four years. In the past six months alone, the onion prices have been up by almost Rs 25 per kg, says the Consumer Affair Department's price monitoring cell data.

The excess monsoon in key producer states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, has not only burned a hole in common man's pocket but has also led to a shortfall in its supply.

So why are the onion prices rising? Trade analysts suggest onion prices see a spike during this time of the year because of floods and illegal hoarding of onion ahead of the festive season. The current spike in the onion prices is attributed to the excess rain this year due to which farmers could not harvest their crop in time, leading to an acute shortage of onion supply in the market.

Meanwhile, the Centre is taking measures to arrest the prices of onion. It has a buffer stock of 56,000 tonnes of onion, of which 16,000 tonnes has been offloaded so far. Central agencies like Nafed and the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India have been selling onion from the buffer stock at Rs 22-23/kg, while Mother Dairy's Safal stores are selling at Rs 23.90 per kg in the National Capital.

The state governments have also been asked to boost the supply by lifting central buffer stock. Some states like Delhi, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh have shown interest so far. In Delhi, around 200 tonnes of onion is being offloaded every day.

Edited by Manoj Sharma