After UP ATS' questioning, Seema Haider's ISI link mystery thickens: Multiple PUBG contacts, fluent English

Pakistan's Seema Haider, who illegally entered India via Nepal to be with her lover Sachin Meena, was previously in touch with several other people in India through the online game PUBG, Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) sources told India Today.

Seema, a married woman with four kids, met with Sachin on PUBG. Later, Seema fell in love with Noida-based Sachin and decided to cross over to India. She entered Uttar Pradesh illegally via Nepal and then took a bus to reach Greater Noida.

The Uttar Pradesh ATS is now probing how she entered India and her possible links with the Pakistan army or its spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Besides, Seema is also on the radar of the Intelligence Bureau over her possible connections with the Pakistan Army. The UP ATS on Monday questioned Seema and Sachin for hours at its Nodia office.

During questioning by the ATS, it was revealed that Seema Haider had contacted people mostly from Delhi-NCR through PUBG. ATS sources told India Today that Seema Haider was asked to read a few lines in English. She not only read well, but the manner in which she read them out was impeccable.

Seema is currently living with Sachin Meena in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.



Meanwhile, questions have also been raised over the authenticity of her Pakistani identity card, the report said. The ID card, which is typically obtained at birth, was issued on September 20, 2022. The Uttar Pradesh ATS is investigating the delay in obtaining her Pakistani citizenship ID card. Her passport, Aadhaar card, and other documents related to her children will also be examined, the report said.

Seema's questioning by the UP ATS came just a day after the anti-terrorism squad arrested a suspected agent of Pakistan's ISI in Lucknow on charges of supplying "vital information about defence establishments" to his handlers in the neighbouring country.

Seema had entered India along with her four children on a bus from Nepal in May. Upon reaching India, she headed for Greater Noida, where her partner Sachin Meena lives. They first got in touch in 2019 through PUBG.

On July 4, Seema was arrested by local police for entering India illegally and Sachin was held for sheltering illegal immigrants. However, they were granted bail by a local court on July 7 and have been living together with her four children in a house in the Rabupura area.

During her interactions with the media, Seema said she does not wish to go back to Pakistan and wants to live with Sachin in India only. She also claimed to have converted to Hinduism.

