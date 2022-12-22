'All about Googlers, entrepreneurs and excellent thalis': Google CEO Sundar Pichai sums up his India trip

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday shared a wholesome post on his Instagram handle summarising his India trip.

He posted 8 pictures with the caption, "Back in India this week after a few years away! Super energized by the entrepreneurs, leaders, and Googlers I met in Delhi and Bangalore. Glad to join our #GoogleForIndia and #WomenWill events, spend time with teams here, and eat many excellent thalis."

Pichai led with a picture of him sitting across from Prime Minister Modi from when he met him in Delhi.

In the mix was also a picture of the Google CEO alongside IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw when the two sat down for a fireside chat at the Google for India event earlier this week. Multiple pictures were of Pichai with the employees of Google in Delhi and Bengaluru along with one from his chat with author and former Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna.

Pichai was in India for the eighth edition of the Google for India event. At the event, the tech behemoth announced AI-based solutions, million-dollar grants, and partnerships with Indian brands to advance the country’s economy.

At the event, alongside the IT minister, Pichai was fulsome in praise for the India export story.

"There is an incredible opportunity given the huge talent that exists. For Google, we have already seen UPI and Gpay move to other countries. In the case of AI, we now have flood forecasting techniques that came out of India before moving to Bangladesh," he said. The instances of India leapfrogging and then make it a way to export that success story is a trend he expects to increase.

Google, at this event, made a bunch of announcements with AI and machine learning at its core. Interestingly, the company also announced an AI-based mechanism that would help decode a doctor's prescription. Apart from this it also announced AI for agriculture, education, and more.