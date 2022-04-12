Amarnath Yatra 2022: Check how to register, dates, timings and other details

The Amarnath Yatra will resume this year, after a gap of two years. The registration for the holy pilgrimage has begun today.

The online registration for the Amarnath Yatra has begun and all the devotees can register through the official website or mobile application of the Shrine Board.

The Yatra will commence on June 30, and it will conclude on August 11.

Before this, the Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir had tweeted on March 27 that the pilgrimage will commence on June 30 with all COVID protocols and culminate on the day of Raksha Bandhan.

Today chaired Board meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. The 43-day holy pilgrimage will commence on 30th June with all covid protocols in place & culminate, as per the tradition,on the day of Raksha Bandhan.We had in-depth discussion on various issues also on upcoming Yatra. pic.twitter.com/MxbYqJrVDL — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) March 27, 2022



How to register for Amarnath Yatra 2022

1. Go to the official website of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB)

2. Go to the 'What's New' section .

3. Click on the 'Click here to register online' option; a new page will open

4. Click on a direct link to the registration for Amarnath Yatra 2022.

5. Register yourself for the Amarnath Yatra 2022.

The 43-day Amarnath Yatra was cancelled in 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370 in August that same year. The holy pilgrimage involves devotees trek through the Himalayas to the Amarnathji Shrine in South Kashmir.



