Anand Mahindra says he's 'had enough of this Covid thing'. What Twitter said

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to express his annoyance over the latest Covid-19 variant detected in South Africa, which reportedly contains "multiple mutations."



“Man, I’ve had enough of this Covid thing,” Mahindra exclaimed on the micro-blogging site.



“I wish Covid was just some annoying guy I could take into a boxing ring and just beat the crap out of….,” he added.

Man, I’ve had enough of this Covid thing. I wish Covid was just some annoying guy I could take into a boxing ring and just beat the crap out of…. pic.twitter.com/f2qTD3SptQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 25, 2021



To this the CEO of Mahindra Electric, Suman Mishra stated, “Jeez really wish folks would get vaccinated so it won't mutate further.”



A follower of Mahindra tagged him on a GIF with the cartoon Jerry punching Tom, and mentioned “live visuals of Anand Mahindra and Covid-19”. This was followed by Mahindra stating “How I wish..”



South Africa scientists hve now detected a new Covid-19 in small numbers, on which they are still working, reports said on Thursday.



The country, as as a result, requested an urgent sitting of a World Health Organization (WHO) working group on virus evolution on Friday to discuss the new variant.



South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said it was too early to say whether the government would impose tougher restrictions in response to the newly discovered variant.

South Africa was the first country to detect the Beta variant last year.

Beta is one of only four labelled "of concern" by the WHO because it is comparatively more contagious and covid-19 vaccines work less well against it.

