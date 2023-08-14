scorecardresearch
'Anti-Dalit' remark: Kannada actor Upendra gets interim stay on police probe from HC

The stay comes on the day the state police reached the actor's house and issued notice to him for the probe. Two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged against Upendra over his alleged comments against Dalits during a Facebook Live session.

SUMMARY
  • Kannada actor Upendra got an interim stay from the Karnataka High Court on Monday
  • Upendra is facing probe for allegedly making discriminatory remarks against Dalits
  • The actor has apologised, and deleted the video where he made the comments

Kannada actor Upendra, who is facing a police probe for allegedly making anti-Dalit remarks, got an interim stay from the Karnataka High Court on Monday. The stay comes on the day the state police reached the actor's house and issued notice to him for the probe. Two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged against Upendra over his alleged comments against Dalits during a Facebook Live session.

During a Facebook Live session, the actor talked about his political party, Uttama Prajakeeya Party. At some point, he reportedly said that change can happen only with innocent hearts. "I wish for innocent hearts to join us and speak up." He further said, "There are some who have a lot of time in their hands. They comment on whatever comes to their mind. Can't do anything about them. If there's a town, it will have Dalits. Similarly, these kinds of people also exist. Let's ignore them."

Upendra's remarks triggered anger and protests in Ramanagara, where a pro-Dalit organisation protested against the actor. The visuals from the protest showed the members of the organisation burning his poster. However, the actor tendered his apologies for his statement through his Facebook page. "I used a proverb in Facebook and Instagram live broadcast today. As soon as I find it hurting many people's feelings, I will delete that live video from my social media. And sorry for this word."   

On Monday, the police reached his house and inspected the surroundings of his residence, and checked the devices he used for the live video. The police also issued a notice for the actor to appear before them for investigation.

Reacting to Upendra's remark, Karnataka social welfare minister, Mahadevappa said: "Upendra is a famous actor, producer, and a person who wants to be in public life through a certain political party. But even after 75 years of independence, if you see that they are calling caste names, this is a disservice not only to the community but also to the Constitution."
 

Published on: Aug 14, 2023, 5:35 PM IST
